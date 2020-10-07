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Chris Cuomo melts down after Trump return | REACTION
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32 views • October 07, 2020
Political commentator, creative officer and host of Newsmax TV's 'The Benny Report' Benny Johnson shares his thoughts on CNN anchor Chris Cuomo's reaction to Trump's return to the White House after a health scare and a stay in Walter Reed Medical Center. - with Newsmax TV's John Bachman
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