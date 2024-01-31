Russian FPV Crews have Successfully Prevented the AFU from Landing on the Left Bank

FPV crews have successfully prevented the AFU from landing on the left bank.
After the boat was hit at the stern, the surviving remnants of the enemy landing force are now desperately trying to save their lives.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.