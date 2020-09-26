4 (d). Londres por los Derechos Humanos_26.09.20

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MUSICA
Circus Of Freaks by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5740-circus-of-freaks
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Around The Globe by Alexander Nakarada
Link: https://filmmusic.io/song/4862-around-the-globe
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
The Vendetta by Stefan Kartenberg (c) copyright 2018 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution (3.0) license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/JeffSpeed68/58628 Ft: Apoxode
Drums Of War by Rafael Krux
Link: https://filmmusic.io/song/5326-drums-of-war-
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
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https://youtu.be/8iuBJUIrXLs
https://open.lbry.com/@ElOtroEnfoque:8/Trafalgar_26.09.20:2
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hlAz7P9047uO/