BrightLearn - Mind Magic by Dr. James R. Doty

Dr. James R. Doty's book "Mind Magic: The Neuroscience of Manifestation and How It Changes Everything" challenges the perception of manifestation as mere New Age thought, presenting a scientific approach rooted in neuroscience. Doty explores how manifestation is not about wishing for success but understanding the power of thoughts and beliefs. The book blends personal storytelling, scientific research, and practical exercises to offer a grounded approach to harnessing the brain's power for meaningful change, emphasizing the alignment of intentions with values and purpose.





