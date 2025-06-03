BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
💥CIA involved in Ukraine’s drone strikes on Russian airfields - Larry Johnson, ex-CIA analyst - Ukraine Attacks 2500 Miles Inside Russia
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
156 views • 1 day ago

💥 CIA involved in Ukraine’s drone strikes on Russian airfields – ex-CIA analyst

Clip from 'Judging Freedom today.

💬 “It was reported, and I've seen no confirmation of it, that Pete Hegseth was watching the attack in real time — which means he absolutely knew it was coming off,” former CIA analyst Larry Johnson told Judge Andrew Napolitano, commenting on Ukraine’s drone attacks on Russian airfields.

💬 “I think Starlink, Elon Musk’s operation, was involved with this as well. You can’t rule out satellite communications,” he added.

📍 Johnson emphasized that, under the New START Treaty, Russia is obligated to make its nuclear-capable bombers visible to US reconnaissance satellites as part of reciprocal transparency measures.

