© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL SHOW: Corporate Fascism: Biden Calls On Companies To Force Vaccine On Employees Amid FDA Approval
Follow
6
Share
Report
191 views • August 24, 2021
Epic Monday broadcast as Harrison Smith sits in the driver seat while Owen Shroyer turned himself into authorities today after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Harrison covers the latest in medical tyranny now sweeping Australia and reveals how those same policies may soon come to America.... In the second hour, Harrison explores the characteristics of people who cheer for the loss of liberties, while feeling like the enlightened ones. Harrison also asks, why are the most vaccinated areas experiencing the highest numbers of COVID spikes? In the third hour, Harrison covers the newest story about Afghan refugees, involving our U.S. border patrol agents. To close out the show, Harrison speaks on principles and beauty in architecture.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.