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DR. JUDY MIKOVITS AND DR. ROBERT YOUNG: COVID, VACCINES AND VIRUSES
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215 views • August 27, 2020
THIS VIDEO WAS DELETED BY YOUTUBE SHORTLY AFTER BROADCAST!!! ON August 26, 2020 @ 7 PM PT - I hosted a roundtable discussion with Dr. Judy Mikovits and Dr. Robert O. Young regarding COVID, Vaccines and Viruses. We will cover the latest announcement by President Trump with regard to the new Plasma Treatment, as well as the latest CDC announcement saying asymptomatic people do not need to be tested! (articles and bio(s) linked on my site:
https://projectcamelotportal.com/2020/08/26/dr-judy-mikovits-and-dr-robert-young-re-covid-vaccines-and-viruses/
https://projectcamelotportal.com/2020/08/26/dr-judy-mikovits-and-dr-robert-young-re-covid-vaccines-and-viruses/
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