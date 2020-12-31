Denied service? Here are some ways to fight back against discrimination

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Sick of the fake Covid / Coronavirus "pandemic" and their mask Nazi's enforcers?? Then file a discrimination complaint against a business denying service. I put more info on this here: https://www.CipherSanctum.com/blog/2020/12/31/sick-fake-pandemic-file-discrimination-complaint-against-business-denying-service-over-covid-coronavirus/