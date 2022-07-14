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Life After Roe | Beyond the Cover
The New American
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21 views • July 14, 2022

“Post-Roe America: What’s Next?” That question, which is on the minds of many Americans, is also the title of the cover story in the July 25, 2022 “Life After Roe” special report from The New American magazine. In this episode of Beyond the Cover, host Gary Benoit interviews “Post-Roe America: What’s Next?” author Annalisa Pesek regarding what to expect in post-Roe America. Annalisa is optimistic that abortion could someday be prohibited everywhere in America. She notes that despite the extreme pushback from the Left, which has included intimidation against pro-life crisis pregnancy centers, the centers are staying open and the number of women seeking help from them has gone up not down. Not long ago, she notes, few would have thought possible that the infamous Roe v. Wade decision ever could have been overturned. But Roe was overturned, and it is realistically possible that the elimination of Roe v. Wade could at some future date be looked back upon as the turning point in the pro-life fight to end abortion throughout America. The New American’s “Life After Roe” special report, where Annalisa’s article appears, is a great pro-life tool for changing hearts and minds about abortion, one person at a time.


To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/


To read Annalisa Pesek’s cover story “Post-Roe America: What’s Next?,” visit https://thenewamerican.com/post-roe-america-whats-next/


To order the July 25, 2022 “Life After Roe” special report, visit https://shopjbs.org/product/tna3814/

Keywords
deep stateabortionprolifefetusroe v waderoe vs wadepro liferoeabortion rightsoverturn roe
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