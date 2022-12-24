Create New Account
An ArchaIX Holiday Q & A - The 1st Part of The 1st Episode
Body House Chronicles
Jason Breshears of Archaix is doing 3 Holiday Q & A episodes over the next week to clear up any misunderstandings on many issues..because 2023 will be full steam ahead...

Find all his content here: https://archaix.com/

This is a re-upload. I have no association with Jason. I'm just a fan of his work.

