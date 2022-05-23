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Attny Todd Callendar: Marburg Will Be Activated in the Vaccinated Via 5G ~ FEMA Camps and Mandatory Shots For the UNvaccinated
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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373 views • May 23, 2022
Attorney Todd Callender joins the The Prather Point to discuss the next PLANdemic (the Marburg pathogen), which will be the excuse used to force the unvaxxed into quarantine camps (FEMA) where kill-shots will be administered.
He also says that those who received the Covid shots already have the dormant Marburg virus encapsulated in lipid nanoparticles, which can be activated via 5G frequencies. Those who have Marburg will then become zombie-like, because it affects frontal cortex brain function.

CDRI SSTRATCOM CONPLAN 8888-11 "COUNTER-ZOMBIE DOMINANCE" 30 APR 2011
https://www.stratcom.mil/Portals/8/Documents/FOIA/CONPLAN_8888-11.pdf?ver=2016-10-17-114016-887

Attorney Todd Callender: The Vax Genocide Has Likely Killed a Billion People
https://freedomfirstnetwork.com/2022/02/attorney-todd-callender-the-vax-genocide-has-likely-killed-a-billion-people

Todd Callender: The Role of Hospitals, Covid Injections And 5G In Genocide
https://www.truthforhealth.org/2022/04/todd-callender-the-role-of-hospitals-covid-injections-and-5g-in-genocide/

Todd Callender: “Everyone who has had the shot has AIDS”
https://seemorerocks.is/todd-callender/

GOING VIRAL: CDC’s Zombie Apocalypse
PDF: https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/48559/cdc_48559_DS1.pdf

Coming ~ Marburg, 5G & Mind Control - Maria Zeee With Attorney Todd Callendar and Dr. Peter Chambers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3GGXZS3uvz2t/

** Health Links **

Covid Vaccine Detox Remedies, Protocols and Products
https://therealtruthnetworkcom.wordpress.com/2022/04/09/detoxing-the-you-know-what-jabb/

“NON” Covid Vaccine Detox Tincture
https://www.earthley.com/product/vaccine-detox-herbal-extract/ref/Right2Live/

Hydrogen Generating Water Bottles
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High Quality CBD Oils/Energy/Supplements and Detox Products Including Zeolite For Spike Protein Detox:
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MMS/Chlorine Dioxide ~ Article and Purchase Link:
https://alternativehealingandhealth.com/2022/04/03/miracle-mineral-solution-mms-for-spike-protein-detox-and-other-amazing-health-benefits/

Alternative Health and Healing Blog:
www.AlternativeHealingandHealth.com

Real Truth Real News/New World Order/Covid/Vaccines and More Great Info:
www.RealTruthRealNews.com

My Telegram Health/Detox and World News Channel:
https://t.me/joinchat/fgMp4RX9ZrplYzhh

My Rumble Channel - GREAT Videos on MANY Topics!
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Keywords
vaccinationsnwodepopulationwefcovidmarburg
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