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They Stole His Dreams, His Country, and His Bank Accounts. He Started a Revolution Instead
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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John Michael Chambers sits down with Brad Wozny—host of The Sovereign Soul Show, former Canadian infantry soldier, helitack wildfire fighter, twice-optioned Hollywood filmmaker, and Reiki master of over a decade. His is a life lived at the intersection of the physical, the spiritual, and the cinematic.


Brad's journey is anything but linear. At 18, his twin dreams—becoming a fighter pilot and attending NYU film school—were shattered within five weeks. He pivoted to infantry service, then to firefighting, then to business economics, all while nurturing a creative soul that would later earn him nine Hollywood screenplay nominations.


But the path was marked by profound encounters with darkness. In 2001, Brad narrowly missed being at the World Trade Center when all three towers fell. Seventy-two hours later, he was 18 stories below the Pentagon—witness to details that would later be confirmed by only one man: 107, who told him a cruise missile fired from a foreign submarine struck the building.


His mother's buried trauma, his sister's classified work at the Pentagon, DoD, NSA, and CIA—later leaving it all to become a Reiki master—paint a picture of a family navigating the invisible war.


Brad also shares:


The moment the Freedom Convoy's clan mother was trampled—and why it catalyzed his 900-episode podcast


The Vancouver eviction of 2 million homeowners after the U.N. takeover of British Columbia


The $15,000–$20,000 gold forecast, backed by JPMorgan's own reports


Why ignorance is the greatest threat to humanity


The coming disclosure of off-world technology and the return to a Type 1 civilization


This is not an interview. It is a soul-level unpacking of a man who has stared into the abyss and chosen light.


There is a divine timing to reset us. Your skill sets are necessary for whatever you're going to walk through. Keep going.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
pentagoncruise missiletakeoverjohn michael chambers107freedom convoysovereign souloff-world technologygold forecastbrad woznycanadian infantrywildfire fighterhollywood filmmakerreiki mastertype 1 civilization
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