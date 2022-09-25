Miles Guo: Many people in the world believe that only the information provided by the New Federal State of China and me about Communist China is truthful and credible

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
9/24/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Many people in the world believe that only the information provided by the New Federal State of China and me about Communist China is truthful and credible, and they also hope and believe that we can help the Chinese people get along well with the world