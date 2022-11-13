CONTROVERSIAL DRUG KEY TO FIGHTING RSV from TheHighwire.com

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Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/controversial-drug-key-to-fighting-rsv/
Despite an aggressive media hit job on the 40 year-old Nobel Prize-winning drug, a recent study, coupled with the rising rates of RSV in children, has thrust ivermectin into the spotlight once again. Is the controversial drug the key to fighting RSV?
#Ivermectin #RSVOutbreaks
POSTED: November 11, 2022