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Snowden fears Americans will get ‘NSA fatigue’
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33 views • August 16, 2021
Snowden fears Americans will get ‘NSA fatigue’ ,
SOURCE : https://www.pbs.org/video/snowden-fears-americans-will-get-nsa-fatigue-1415141044/ , Tags : nsa,america,americans,snowden,edgard,edgard snowden,
NSA leaker Edward Snowden discloses in an extensive profile in Wired magazine that the U.S. government ran a top secret cyber-war program, which he claims could accidentally start a war. Gwen Ifill gets an update on Snowden and his latest revelations from the man who interviewed him, James Bamford of Wired. ,
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SOURCE : https://www.pbs.org/video/snowden-fears-americans-will-get-nsa-fatigue-1415141044/ , Tags : nsa,america,americans,snowden,edgard,edgard snowden,
NSA leaker Edward Snowden discloses in an extensive profile in Wired magazine that the U.S. government ran a top secret cyber-war program, which he claims could accidentally start a war. Gwen Ifill gets an update on Snowden and his latest revelations from the man who interviewed him, James Bamford of Wired. ,
--- https://support.brighteon.com/donate.html --
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