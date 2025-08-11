© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Federal Judge Greenlights Lawsuit Against BlackRock for Shutting Down U.S. Energy
A federal court in Texas just allowed a bombshell case to proceed against BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street, accusing them of forming an investment cartel to kill American coal, drive up energy costs, and force ESG policies no one voted for. The lawsuit alleges they bought coal companies just to shut them down, manipulated markets to profit off green energy mandates, and are now under fire for antitrust violations. What they once called a “conspiracy theory” is now a federal court case.