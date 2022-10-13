Situation Update in Canada-Legal Challenges report and Economic Outlook

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with Chris Weisorf who has an in-depth financial background and has become involved with many covid legal challenges. We discuss why recent court challenges have failed and why and the importance of continuing to challenge the narrative legally. We also discuss the current state of the economy and how a real estate crash could trigger a bank crash as well and what to do about it. Chris is currently working on the Adamson BBQ legal challenge and would appreciate donations to help win the case (donate to [email protected])

