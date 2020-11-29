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The Covert Report with Susan Lindauer (29 November 2020) Efforts to set the election right are proceeding on three levels: objections are being raised through the state courts demonstrating massive vote fraud within their states; denials at the state level are being appealed to Courts of Appeal and, if denied, will be submitted to the U.S. Supreme Court; where in all probability a ruling will be made that variations in treatment of Republican and Democrat votes and voters were so discriminatory that they violate the 14th Amendment's guarantee of equal protection under the law and will be sent to Congress for resolution in accordance with the U.S. Constitution.