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MYSTERIOUS FLASHES OVER OHIO!!!
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58 views • January 20, 2020
Strange night flashes, vibrations and ‘humming noise’ in Ohio town spark talk of UFO!!
A strange series of color flashes that turned the night sky reddish in Bethel, Ohio, has gotten international attention, as people scramble for a good explanation.
#Ufo #Mysterious #StrangeFlashes
A strange series of color flashes that turned the night sky reddish in Bethel, Ohio, has gotten international attention, as people scramble for a good explanation.
#Ufo #Mysterious #StrangeFlashes
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