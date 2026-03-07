HolyC, Esoteric Epstein, Magna Carta, Captain Gun-Grabber, Media PsyOps, Jews, The Zeck

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Resistance Rising #271: 05 March 2026
Topic list:
* Terry “HolyC” Davis
* The Esoteric Nomad’s evidence that Jeffrey Epstein is a victim of trauma-based mind control for ROME.
* Nathan asks Johnny about how John Plantagenet GAVE England to the Papacy and it precipitated the Magna Carta that “Innocent No. 3” immediately “nullified”.
* John Lackland (a mocking nickname) suffered from an “Investiture” problem just like his father, Henry No. 2.
* Lotario “Innocent No. 3” dei Conti: one of the most evil men in all history.
* Captain Gun-Grabber: “...body armor...AR-15’s!!!”
* MicroSuck says “Jesus” is jesuit Jonathan Roumie
* The Mazzini-Pike letter.
* Spanish Opus Dei school protects pedophile teacher: Spaniards IGNORE the Catholic angle.
* “MEXICAN CIVIL WAR POST EL MUNCHO’S DEATH”: total bullshit
* “PROTESTANTS love Jews but good Catholics DON’T”
* Jesus on JEWS. The Prophet Jeremiah on JEWS.
* “This deeply spiritual young Protestant girl has learned the power of the Rosary!!!”
* Tudor Alexander questions the death of Alex Pretti!
* Mexico is sending Inquisitors across the border!
* Can Hispanic agents and soldiers be trusted to round up illegal Hispanics?
* Who is Alec The Zeck? Johnny explains the pro’s and con’s of No-Virus, Inc.
* OH NO! ChiCom MURDERBOTS!!!
* Mandatory “age verification” to “PROTECT THE CHILDREN” (while data-mining YOU).
* Misty Roberts vs. Misty Daniels
