HolyC, Esoteric Epstein, Magna Carta, Captain Gun-Grabber, Media PsyOps, Jews, The Zeck
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
10 views • 3 days ago

Resistance Rising #271: 05 March 2026

 

Topic list:
* Terry “HolyC” Davis
* The Esoteric Nomad’s evidence that Jeffrey Epstein is a victim of trauma-based mind control for ROME.
* Nathan asks Johnny about how John Plantagenet GAVE England to the Papacy and it precipitated the Magna Carta that “Innocent No. 3” immediately “nullified”.
* John Lackland (a mocking nickname) suffered from an “Investiture” problem just like his father, Henry No. 2.
* Lotario “Innocent No. 3” dei Conti: one of the most evil men in all history.
* Captain Gun-Grabber: “...body armor...AR-15’s!!!”
* MicroSuck says “Jesus” is jesuit Jonathan Roumie
* The Mazzini-Pike letter.
* Spanish Opus Dei school protects pedophile teacher: Spaniards IGNORE the Catholic angle.
* “MEXICAN CIVIL WAR POST EL MUNCHO’S DEATH”: total bullshit
* “PROTESTANTS love Jews but good Catholics DON’T”
* Jesus on JEWS. The Prophet Jeremiah on JEWS.
* “This deeply spiritual young Protestant girl has learned the power of the Rosary!!!”
* Tudor Alexander questions the death of Alex Pretti!
* Mexico is sending Inquisitors across the border!
* Can Hispanic agents and soldiers be trusted to round up illegal Hispanics?
* Who is Alec The Zeck? Johnny explains the pro’s and con’s of No-Virus, Inc.
* OH NO! ChiCom MURDERBOTS!!!
* Mandatory “age verification” to “PROTECT THE CHILDREN” (while data-mining YOU).
* Misty Roberts vs. Misty Daniels

Keywords
false flagcorruptionchurchcatholicvaticanjesuitspedophileromejohnny cirucci
