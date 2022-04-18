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EMCEE REFLECTS ON ‘DEFEAT THE MANDATES’ MAGIC
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60 views • April 18, 2022
Founder of the Urban Global Health Alliance and emcee at the incredibly successful ‘Defeat the Mandates’ in Los Angeles, Kevin Jenkins joins Del to talk about the magic experienced at the recent rally, along with what his tireless dedication has brought to the movement.
#KevinJenkins #UrbanGlobalHealthAlliance #DefeatTheMandates
POSTED: April 18, 2022
#KevinJenkins #UrbanGlobalHealthAlliance #DefeatTheMandates
POSTED: April 18, 2022
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