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#MEFIRST - Part 2 -- Be sure to watch Part 1 for the background! Peggy Hall
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10 views • April 01, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
This video was filmed this over a YEAR AGO, before all this hogwash started! Is it really "selfish" to put your self first? Imagine if everyone took care of themselves (those who are capable of doing so, that is) -- and let their light shine!
Watch Part 1 here: #MEFIRST -- Personal Responsibility -- https://youtu.be/uuraanU6ZV4
Subscribe for my FREE action emails here: https://www.TheHealthyAmerican.org
Subscribe to my ad-free, censorship-free, exclusive private video platform here:
https://peggyhall.tv
This video was filmed this over a YEAR AGO, before all this hogwash started! Is it really "selfish" to put your self first? Imagine if everyone took care of themselves (those who are capable of doing so, that is) -- and let their light shine!
Watch Part 1 here: #MEFIRST -- Personal Responsibility -- https://youtu.be/uuraanU6ZV4
Subscribe for my FREE action emails here: https://www.TheHealthyAmerican.org
Subscribe to my ad-free, censorship-free, exclusive private video platform here:
https://peggyhall.tv
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