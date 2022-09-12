What PUTIN and CHINA are Doing this Week Will Change EVERYTHING - Monetary System - Invest Silver - Redacted with Clayton Morris





I'm sharing this video from Redacted on YouTube, with his full description.

For the first time since the war in Ukraine started, Putin and Xi are meeting to advance a new international currency based on their country's commodities and resources. This is an absolute world changing moment.





Our thanks to Silver Mountain Resources for partnering on today's important video. You can learn more about their silver projects here:





🚨 Silver Mountain's stock ticker is: AGMRF 🚨









🚨 We're being censored, and it's more important than ever to have a home away from these big tech oligarchs. That's why we built https://redacted.inc Please come on over and sign up for FREE, so we always have a way to stay in touch. 🚨





✅ Sign up for our Free DAILY newsletter delivered right to your inbox first thing in the morning. ➜ https://redacted.inc





📺 Become a Redacted Channel Member right here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoJh...





🔥 Join our FREE Financial Freedom 90 Day Bootcamp. Totally Free. Download it here: ➜ https://morninginvest.com/Bootcamp 🔥





#redacted #claytonmorris #putin

-----





DISCLAIMER: I am not a financial adviser. I only express my opinion based on my experience. Your experience may be different. These videos are for educational and inspirational purposes only. Investing of any kind involves risk. While it is possible to minimize risk, your investments are solely your responsibility. It is imperative that you conduct your own research. There is no guarantee of gains or losses on investments.





AFFILIATE DISCLOSURE: Some of the links on this channel are affiliate links, meaning, at NO additional cost to you, I may earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase and/or subscribe. However, this does not impact my opinion. We recommend them because they are helpful and useful, not because of the small commissions we make if you decide to use their services. Please do not spend any money on these products unless you feel you need them or that they will help you achieve your goals. This video was conducted on behalf of Silver Mountain Resources, and was funded by Gold Standard Media LLC and/or affiliates. For our full disclaimer, please visit: https://portal.goldstandardir.com/dis...