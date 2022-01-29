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America’s Hospitals Are The New Gas Chambers - Nurse Testimony At Senate Hearing
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150 views • January 29, 2022
Registered Nurse Nicole Sirotek gives a spellbinding testimonial on the intentional murder of Covid Patients in America’s Hospitals.
This will leave you breathless!!!
From Sen. Ron Johnson's 1/24/2022 “COVID-19: A 2nd Opinion” Roundtable in Washington DC
This will leave you breathless!!!
From Sen. Ron Johnson's 1/24/2022 “COVID-19: A 2nd Opinion” Roundtable in Washington DC
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