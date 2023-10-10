Create New Account
Outskirts of Avdeevka today - Russian Artillery is Storming the city from Both Sides as per reports
Outskirts of Avdeevka today. Russian artillery and aviation are firiong on the AFU positions.

The Russian Army is storming the city from both sides as per reports.

