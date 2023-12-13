The Committee - Chapter 10 - Sanctuary of the Chosen Audiobook - New Chapter Every Day!

Purchase the book: https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b60866-sanctuary-of-the-chosen-37023

Ari looked at his watch. In exactly seven minutes and thirty seconds he would make a call from a certain pay phone near the Eiffel Tower to another pay phone somewhere in Paris, where Jean-André, one of his many couriers, would be at that precise time. Then he would go to another pay phone to make a similar call to a pay phone in his old town of Leipzig, where Heinz Bühne, his right-hand man in that area, would be waiting at that exact moment.





Coincidentally, Leipzig would be the center for the movement in East Germany when the time came—not because Ari wanted it that way for sentimental reasons but because that was the way it was going to happen. There were fourteen calls he had to make in the next three hours, each to a different country and from a different phone. That done, Ari would station himself at a precise time at yet another pay phone where his agents knew they could reach him if necessary. Tomorrow it would be a different phone and a different time for them to call, and so forth, according to a schedule that was changed weekly.





