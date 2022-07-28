Xi Warns Biden: Don’t Play With Fire Unless You Want to Be Burned

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s upcoming trip to Taiwan this month is becoming more dangerous by the day. Chinese President Xi JinPing had a phone conversation today with US President Joe Biden. The Chinese communist leader delivered a stark warning to Mr. Biden. TruNews is here to provide you with day to day coverage of World War III.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 7/28/22.





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