Xi Warns Biden: Don’t Play With Fire Unless You Want to Be Burned

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House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s upcoming trip to Taiwan this month is becoming more dangerous by the day. Chinese President Xi JinPing had a phone conversation today with US President Joe Biden. The Chinese communist leader delivered a stark warning to Mr. Biden. TruNews is here to provide you with day to day coverage of World War III.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 7/28/22.
It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!
https://rickwiles.com/final-day