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BASES2017 Mirjam Janse Own Your Healing
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24 views • February 07, 2022
Mirjam Janse is a life coach, clairvoyant, healer and Artist from Holland. She joins The BASES Lectures again, in Dublin for this international conference event, live streamed to 25,000 people.
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