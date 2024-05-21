Rep. Massie introduces bill to END THE FED!
75 views
•
Published 14 hours ago
•
Rep. Thomas Massie, introduces most important bill since 1913–to end the Federal Reserve system of financial slavery!Show more
While I know it’s extremely unlikely that this will pass, do your duty to call you representative and let them know that if they do not vote for this bill, you will not vote for them in November, no matter what. Ending the Fed is the most important thing we could do to take America back from the control of the central bankers. #endthefed #endthefederalreserve
Show less
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID:e015df5a9d9d2bf8
While I know it’s extremely unlikely that this will pass, do your duty to call you representative and let them know that if they do not vote for this bill, you will not vote for them in November, no matter what. Ending the Fed is the most important thing we could do to take America back from the control of the central bankers. #endthefed #endthefederalreserve
Show less
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID:e015df5a9d9d2bf8
Keywords
endknowthomas
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos