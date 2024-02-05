Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The WHO Pandemic Treaty Will Change EVERYTHING, Good Thing It's In Deep SH*T
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
3311 Subscribers
43 views
Published a day ago

MIRRORED from Redacted

January 26tht, 2024

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ex0TpTaR0KU&ab_channel=Redacted

The World Health Organization’s pandemic treaty may be falling apart at the seems. Dr. Tedros says that he is worried about lack of progress, which he blames on “a torrent of fake news, lies, and conspiracy theories”. Or could it be because the pandemic treaty is a horrific power grab by an organization that failed miserably during the Covid-19 pandemic and failed to protect basic human rights during the Ebola pandemic in Congo? We've been over this at length and we're going to do it again until this thing goes away!

Keywords
whofailedcovidtedrospandemic treaty

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket