The WHO Pandemic Treaty Will Change EVERYTHING, Good Thing It's In Deep SH*T

MIRRORED from Redacted

January 26tht, 2024

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ex0TpTaR0KU&ab_channel=Redacted

The World Health Organization’s pandemic treaty may be falling apart at the seems. Dr. Tedros says that he is worried about lack of progress, which he blames on “a torrent of fake news, lies, and conspiracy theories”. Or could it be because the pandemic treaty is a horrific power grab by an organization that failed miserably during the Covid-19 pandemic and failed to protect basic human rights during the Ebola pandemic in Congo? We've been over this at length and we're going to do it again until this thing goes away!