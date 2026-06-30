ALEX JONES [FULL] Tuesday 6/30/26 • Coverage of SCOTUS’ Country-Killing, Pro-Anchor Baby Ruling

COVERAGE OF SCOTUS’ COUNTRY-KILLING, PRO-ANCHOR BABY RULING! LIVE COVERAGE OF CONGRESS’ ONGOING MKULTRA CIA HEARINGS! PLUS, ISRAELI GOVERNMENT CALLS TRUMP “BACKSTABBER” FOR TRYING TO END WAR!

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