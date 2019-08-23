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ʚїɞ ✅ ZEITGEIST 1 The Movie | Legendado e Dublado HD Brasil
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64 views • August 23, 2019
Série completa - Trilogia - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5R_Vm2wCQj4&list=PLti0jo2KDApGH5szpgxozYvWK-8J5n5vT
Entenda porque o comentários foram desativados. Click aqui = https://youtu.be/hU6ey_2socU
Zeitgeist The Movie é o primeiro da série de três:
1) Zeitgeist: THE MOVIE -lançado em 2007
2) Zeitgeist : ADDENDUM- lançado em 2008 - https://youtu.be/Z71lo_OeD34
3) Zeitgeist: MOVING FORWARD- lançado em 2011 - https://youtu.be/CtksNDRi3V4
Legenda em português atualizada e revisada.
Na primeira parte adicionei a dublagem,para um maior entendimento.
O filme é dividido em três Capítulos:
1) A maior história já contada = 0:15:50
2) O mundo inteiro é um palco = 0:43:13
3) Não obedeça aos homens atrás da cortina = 1:17:09
Nesta série, você verá como o "sistema" funciona. A atual insustentabilidade material e moral da humanidade. Como as instituições financeiras e religiosas manipulam o homem. O mundo globalizado e a máquina de guerra.
Quebre paradigmas!
Faça desta série, o seu DVD de cabeceira.
Duvidas? The ZEITGEIST Sourcebook = Click no link:
http://www.stellarhousepublishing.com/zeitgeistsourcebook.pdf
São 220 paginas em arquivo PDF (em inglês)
Se não tiver intimidade com o inglês use um tradutor.
Quanto mais você educa sua mente, mais você compreende a origem de tudo.
FAIR USE NOTICE: We are making this material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a "fair use" of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
NO INFRINGEMENT OF COPYRIGHT IS INTENDED
Não constitui ofensa aos direitos autorais Lei 9.610/98 Art. 46
Entenda porque o comentários foram desativados. Click aqui = https://youtu.be/hU6ey_2socU
Zeitgeist The Movie é o primeiro da série de três:
1) Zeitgeist: THE MOVIE -lançado em 2007
2) Zeitgeist : ADDENDUM- lançado em 2008 - https://youtu.be/Z71lo_OeD34
3) Zeitgeist: MOVING FORWARD- lançado em 2011 - https://youtu.be/CtksNDRi3V4
Legenda em português atualizada e revisada.
Na primeira parte adicionei a dublagem,para um maior entendimento.
O filme é dividido em três Capítulos:
1) A maior história já contada = 0:15:50
2) O mundo inteiro é um palco = 0:43:13
3) Não obedeça aos homens atrás da cortina = 1:17:09
Nesta série, você verá como o "sistema" funciona. A atual insustentabilidade material e moral da humanidade. Como as instituições financeiras e religiosas manipulam o homem. O mundo globalizado e a máquina de guerra.
Quebre paradigmas!
Faça desta série, o seu DVD de cabeceira.
Duvidas? The ZEITGEIST Sourcebook = Click no link:
http://www.stellarhousepublishing.com/zeitgeistsourcebook.pdf
São 220 paginas em arquivo PDF (em inglês)
Se não tiver intimidade com o inglês use um tradutor.
Quanto mais você educa sua mente, mais você compreende a origem de tudo.
FAIR USE NOTICE: We are making this material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a "fair use" of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
NO INFRINGEMENT OF COPYRIGHT IS INTENDED
Não constitui ofensa aos direitos autorais Lei 9.610/98 Art. 46
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