© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
French Respond to COVID Passports with Picnics!
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
100 views • August 27, 2021
(Aug 25th, 2021) Graham Ledger on Twitter writes: "France this evening, as terraced restaurants require macron's 'covid passports', the people brought their own picnics to the street, restaurants empty, street filled with free and happy families dining together."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.