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Remember That Alabama Nurse (Tiffany Dover) Who Collapsed on Camera After Her COVID Vax? Dead or Alive? You Decide
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312 views • January 13, 2021
Remember That Nurse That Collapsed On Camera After Getting the COVID-19 Vax - Tiffany Dover? Dead or Alive? Good Question
Of course, after the collapse, the spin of nothing to worry about here began. She just had vasovagal syncope, they said, never explaining why someone with a condition of fainting regularly would end up as the nurse manager of the COVID unit.
Then, people noticed that her normally active accounts on FB and Instagram went silent and the speculations about her death began to grow.
The hospital then posted a 21 second silent Twitter video which supposedly showed Tiffany alive with the hospital staff (just before they made Tiffany's account silent).
Of course, the "fact-checkers" claimed it was all just conspiracy theory.
Now, however, a video has been circulating which shows that ancestry.com is now listing her as deceased.
This article provides more background: https://bit.ly/39sdQVB
https://deceptionbyomission.com/blog
Subscribe to this channel for more updates.
Of course, after the collapse, the spin of nothing to worry about here began. She just had vasovagal syncope, they said, never explaining why someone with a condition of fainting regularly would end up as the nurse manager of the COVID unit.
Then, people noticed that her normally active accounts on FB and Instagram went silent and the speculations about her death began to grow.
The hospital then posted a 21 second silent Twitter video which supposedly showed Tiffany alive with the hospital staff (just before they made Tiffany's account silent).
Of course, the "fact-checkers" claimed it was all just conspiracy theory.
Now, however, a video has been circulating which shows that ancestry.com is now listing her as deceased.
This article provides more background: https://bit.ly/39sdQVB
https://deceptionbyomission.com/blog
Subscribe to this channel for more updates.
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