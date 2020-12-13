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Property Taxes Soaring, BOMBSHELL: Covid-HIV Inserts, Type 2 Diabetes Remedy: Dec. 13, 2020
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896 views • December 13, 2020
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'They’re chasing people out of the city': New property tax report shocks Cook County treasurer
Submitted by Karen
On December 13, 2020
Watch video: https://youtu.be/E5dZ7X-IcLE
--
No More Pinpricks!
“Miracle Ingredients” Reverse Type II Diabetes
Submitted by Edwin
https://getsugarbalance.com/video/
Related:
https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/11/17/2127923/0/en/Sugar-Balance-Reviews-Does-It-Help-To-Manage-Diabetes-Updated.html
--
Bombshell!! Dr. Francis Boyle, Bioweapons Treaty Author, Reveals That The Covid-19 Vaccine Contains HIV! Awesome Video’s!!!
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2020/12/bombshell-dr-francis-boylebioweapons-treaty-author-reveals-that-the-covid-19-vaccine-contains-hiv-awesome-videos-3737205.html
--
Links:
--
The strongest snowstorm hits Russia, Norilsk this winter: https://youtu.be/K9YNbiAkZaI
--
Flying Triangle Craft Casts Shadow on Snow near Antarctica: https://youtu.be/Ww6hj0L8opA
--
Geminid Meteor Shower Is Happening Now... https://youtu.be/atZHFEGwK7k
--
Millions Of Working-Poor Americans Forced to Turn to Food Banks: https://youtu.be/78TuGcAhs0A
--
China has no food and no money to feed its citizens: https://strangesounds.org/2020/12/china-no-food-no-money-rice.html
--
We will barely remember the coronavirus in 30 years because we will have to cope with much bigger problems: https://strangesounds.org/2020/12/society-problems-threats-risks.html
--
Dozens of patients transferred to new Kitsap County hospital: https://youtu.be/YOvRKu0Uh38
--
NJ health care worker COVID-19 vaccinations to begin Tuesday
https://apnews.com/article/health-newark-coronavirus-pandemic-new-jersey-6ea33b64e253b258df52222fbf32ea46
--
Asia Today: Japan, S.Korea set new daily records, mull steps
https://apnews.com/article/yoshihide-suga-coronavirus-pandemic-asia-asia-pacific-japan-a7feaff596efca32dc63e145092bcff4
--
Italian Doctors Fighting Pandemic in Rural Areas: https://apnews.com/article/international-news-pandemics-italy-coronavirus-pandemic-3ea6904bfc115e8930d236101d2811fe
--
VIRUS TODAY: With vaccine coming, daily deaths set a record
https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-e21d4aa5a6efc5ef95e2d65780a4637b
--
The British have been warned of millions of rats that will come to their homes
https://earth-chronicles.com/science/the-british-have-been-warned-of-millions-of-rats-that-will-come-to-their-homes.html
--
Unlike UK, U.S. FDA Allows Pregnant and Nursing Women to Receive Experimental Pfizer COVID Vaccine
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/unlike-uk-u-s-fda-allows-pregnant-and-lactating-women-to-receive-experimental-pfizer-covid-vaccine/
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
'They’re chasing people out of the city': New property tax report shocks Cook County treasurer
Submitted by Karen
On December 13, 2020
Watch video: https://youtu.be/E5dZ7X-IcLE
--
No More Pinpricks!
“Miracle Ingredients” Reverse Type II Diabetes
Submitted by Edwin
https://getsugarbalance.com/video/
Related:
https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/11/17/2127923/0/en/Sugar-Balance-Reviews-Does-It-Help-To-Manage-Diabetes-Updated.html
--
Bombshell!! Dr. Francis Boyle, Bioweapons Treaty Author, Reveals That The Covid-19 Vaccine Contains HIV! Awesome Video’s!!!
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2020/12/bombshell-dr-francis-boylebioweapons-treaty-author-reveals-that-the-covid-19-vaccine-contains-hiv-awesome-videos-3737205.html
--
Links:
--
The strongest snowstorm hits Russia, Norilsk this winter: https://youtu.be/K9YNbiAkZaI
--
Flying Triangle Craft Casts Shadow on Snow near Antarctica: https://youtu.be/Ww6hj0L8opA
--
Geminid Meteor Shower Is Happening Now... https://youtu.be/atZHFEGwK7k
--
Millions Of Working-Poor Americans Forced to Turn to Food Banks: https://youtu.be/78TuGcAhs0A
--
China has no food and no money to feed its citizens: https://strangesounds.org/2020/12/china-no-food-no-money-rice.html
--
We will barely remember the coronavirus in 30 years because we will have to cope with much bigger problems: https://strangesounds.org/2020/12/society-problems-threats-risks.html
--
Dozens of patients transferred to new Kitsap County hospital: https://youtu.be/YOvRKu0Uh38
--
NJ health care worker COVID-19 vaccinations to begin Tuesday
https://apnews.com/article/health-newark-coronavirus-pandemic-new-jersey-6ea33b64e253b258df52222fbf32ea46
--
Asia Today: Japan, S.Korea set new daily records, mull steps
https://apnews.com/article/yoshihide-suga-coronavirus-pandemic-asia-asia-pacific-japan-a7feaff596efca32dc63e145092bcff4
--
Italian Doctors Fighting Pandemic in Rural Areas: https://apnews.com/article/international-news-pandemics-italy-coronavirus-pandemic-3ea6904bfc115e8930d236101d2811fe
--
VIRUS TODAY: With vaccine coming, daily deaths set a record
https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-e21d4aa5a6efc5ef95e2d65780a4637b
--
The British have been warned of millions of rats that will come to their homes
https://earth-chronicles.com/science/the-british-have-been-warned-of-millions-of-rats-that-will-come-to-their-homes.html
--
Unlike UK, U.S. FDA Allows Pregnant and Nursing Women to Receive Experimental Pfizer COVID Vaccine
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/unlike-uk-u-s-fda-allows-pregnant-and-lactating-women-to-receive-experimental-pfizer-covid-vaccine/
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
Keywords
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