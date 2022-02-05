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2/4/2022 Miles Guo: The abrupt death of a sniper on the day of the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics and the cluster infection of the CCP virus in Putin’s team are by no means accidental. Instead, these are the indications of God’s will to take down the CCP