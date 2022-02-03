SEVEN STEPS THAT PROVE VIRUSES DON'T EXIST: DR. STEFAN LANKA WITH DR. THOMAS COWAN

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All The Honest News Fit To Publish
Dr. Stefan Lanka: http://wissenschafftplus.de
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This video is a 15 minute excerpt from the following interview:
Dr. Thomas Cowan Discussion With Dr. Stefan Lanka About Virology (1:05:53)
I had an hour-long discussion with German biologist and virologist Stefan Lanka. Stefan spoke about the history of virology, helped us to understand the many wrong turns virologists have taken over the years, and updated us on his ground-breaking study that will disprove the basic tenets of virology.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/imBT7vgYEzs5
The Final Refutation Of Virology by Dr. Stefan Lanka (22:25)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q81nCK05aZ0x
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