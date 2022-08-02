Back From Vacation!

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After taking a some time off during the month of July to unplug and recharge a bit and get away, at least a little, from all of doom and gloom that seems to be a daily occurrence I am back. I am going to try and crank out a couple of short videos for this week and then get back into, hopefully, a weekly video, or maybe a couple of shorter videos a couple times a week after that.
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Telegram - https://t.me/PatriotNationLive
TruthSocial - @PatriotNationLive