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Back From Vacation!
Patriot Nation Live
Patriot Nation Live
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106 views • August 02, 2022

After taking a some time off during the month of July to unplug and recharge a bit and get away, at least a little, from all of doom and gloom that seems to be a daily occurrence I am back. I am going to try and crank out a couple of short videos for this week and then get back into, hopefully, a weekly video, or maybe a couple of shorter videos a couple times a week after that.


Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw


Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive

Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw

BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw

Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1

Telegram - https://t.me/PatriotNationLive

TruthSocial - @PatriotNationLive


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trumpnewschinabreaking newscurrent affairscivil unrestrecessionpolitical newsinflationsimon parkessocietal collapseamerican newsfood crisissupply chaincollapse of societyenergy crisispatriot nationpatriot nation liverussia ukraine newsconservative political talkgeo newsamerican weapon shortagemilitary shortagegeo news live tvlive geo news
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy