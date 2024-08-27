Hang on! Did the CIA Have Telegram s Founder Arrested. Redacted w Natali and Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Was The founder of Telegram, Pavel Durov, arrested in France at the behest of the U.S. government working on behalf of Israel? Israel has been unable to control leaked documents on Telegram but has been quite successful controlling Facebook and TikTok. What are the clues we have as to how and why the U.S. would want to shut down Telegram?