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Covid Chaos: Conspiracy or Reality? Part 1 | Twila Brase, Marjorie Holsten and Jan Markell
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139 views • January 28, 2022
Jan Markell hosts a health expert, Twila Brase, and an attorney, Marjorie Holsten, to talk about Covid chaos. One health expert, Dr. Peter McCullough, calls the vaccine the “biggest biological disaster in human history.” Why are truth-tellers called sensational or conspiratorial? Hear first-hand stories of Covid abuse and needless deaths happening in hospitals. Has it become legal and profitable to let patients die? Calling this two-year nightmare a “plandemic” only draws scorn.
Resources:
https://www.cchfreedom.org/
CCHF Email: [email protected]
CCHF Phone: 651-646-8935
https://openvaers.com/
Marjorie Email: [email protected]
Understanding The Times Radio with Jan Markell
RELATED LINKS:
https://olivetreeviews.org/
https://www.youtube.com/c/OliveTreeMinistries/videos
https://rumble.com/c/OliveTreeMinistries
SOURCE: https://rumble.com/vsjizc-covid-chaos-conspiracy-or-reality-part-1-twila-brase-and-marjorie-holsten.html
Resources:
https://www.cchfreedom.org/
CCHF Email: [email protected]
CCHF Phone: 651-646-8935
https://openvaers.com/
Marjorie Email: [email protected]
Understanding The Times Radio with Jan Markell
RELATED LINKS:
https://olivetreeviews.org/
https://www.youtube.com/c/OliveTreeMinistries/videos
https://rumble.com/c/OliveTreeMinistries
SOURCE: https://rumble.com/vsjizc-covid-chaos-conspiracy-or-reality-part-1-twila-brase-and-marjorie-holsten.html
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