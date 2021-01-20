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Beware of Biden's first 100 days | Lauren Boebert
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430 views • January 20, 2021
Representative Lauren Boebert reacts to reports of different policies and plans the Joe Biden administrations is said to have planned for their first hundred days in office. - via Greg Kelly Reports, weekdays at 7PM ET on Newsmax TV
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