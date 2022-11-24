Devastating ‘Death and Destruction’ Occurred in Babies After COVID Vaccine Introduction

https://gnews.org/articles/532389
Summary：11/21/2022 Dr James A. Thorp on the devastating ‘death and destruction’ he has seen after COVID vaccine introduction. Not only a substantial rise in stillbirths, miscarriages and birth defects but babies are now having heart attacks in the womb.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.