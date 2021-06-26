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Doug experienced a T11/T12 complete SCI. He shares how the GHS "gets me back to everyday living" .
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21 views • June 26, 2021
This video is for anyone looking for solutions to stand and walk again. It has worked for over 20 years for people who have the willingness to participate and do what is necessary for their own recovery. You can use it in your own home, on your own schedule, and with knowing you are safe to stand and be supported when you need it. If you fall the Gait Harness will protect you. If you want to sit and rest, you can sit in it comfortably. Doug has been using the Gait Harness System for over 10 years and explains his experience for people trying toi find answers.
"The Gait Harness System (GHS) allowed me to push my boundaries and get me back in everyday living.” In 2007 Doug experienced a T11/T12 complete spinal cord injury. He shares, “I’ve been through 5 clinics and 7 years of different PT, tried multiple types of devices. I have worked with the Second Step Gait Harness System more than 1 time and at more 1 clinic. Each time it enabled me to push my boundaries and get me back out in everyday living. It gave me confidence, most of all. I’ve seen more than one person that the Second Step has helped. But you have to be smart. You have to take baby steps. You must use the tools so you can produce results. It’s not that you are healed because you stand up. It’s the long path, but that’s the right path. Stick to the grind. I do laps around the track with good, controlled gait, I’m not in pain and it works. I’m not as worn out. The weight bearing feels great after sitting down for a lot of time. I could never take my walker and walk 1000 feet, but with the Second Step I definitely can. The GHS is stable and strengthened me in places I couldn’t get to with other equipment. It’s about people taking the adversity, using it as something good and going towards a goal to be better. You just have to find the path to get you where you want to be.” Filmed at STAR Rehab, Grand Blanc MI
For people needing help standing and walking again, visit www.secondstepinc.com to find out more about the results oriented, clinically proven Second Step Gait Harness System® (GHS) and NEW Gait Harness System® II (GHSII). The Second Step Gait Harness System is more than a gait trainer, standing frame or walking frame. The GHS provides new opportunities to walk again, even for those who have not walked in years, helping people regain healthy functioning after stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, orthopedic, neurological, lower extremity amputation, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and other ambulation and balance issues. The Second Step GHS is simple to use and combines unique features to ensure safe and proper support, positioning and balance for the client. Call 877-299-STEP (7837) or email [email protected] and learn more today.
Finding joy to discover you can stand and walk again! The Second Step Gait Harness System is pushing boundaries, helping people walk again and get back to everyday living.
"The Gait Harness System (GHS) allowed me to push my boundaries and get me back in everyday living.” In 2007 Doug experienced a T11/T12 complete spinal cord injury. He shares, “I’ve been through 5 clinics and 7 years of different PT, tried multiple types of devices. I have worked with the Second Step Gait Harness System more than 1 time and at more 1 clinic. Each time it enabled me to push my boundaries and get me back out in everyday living. It gave me confidence, most of all. I’ve seen more than one person that the Second Step has helped. But you have to be smart. You have to take baby steps. You must use the tools so you can produce results. It’s not that you are healed because you stand up. It’s the long path, but that’s the right path. Stick to the grind. I do laps around the track with good, controlled gait, I’m not in pain and it works. I’m not as worn out. The weight bearing feels great after sitting down for a lot of time. I could never take my walker and walk 1000 feet, but with the Second Step I definitely can. The GHS is stable and strengthened me in places I couldn’t get to with other equipment. It’s about people taking the adversity, using it as something good and going towards a goal to be better. You just have to find the path to get you where you want to be.” Filmed at STAR Rehab, Grand Blanc MI
For people needing help standing and walking again, visit www.secondstepinc.com to find out more about the results oriented, clinically proven Second Step Gait Harness System® (GHS) and NEW Gait Harness System® II (GHSII). The Second Step Gait Harness System is more than a gait trainer, standing frame or walking frame. The GHS provides new opportunities to walk again, even for those who have not walked in years, helping people regain healthy functioning after stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, orthopedic, neurological, lower extremity amputation, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and other ambulation and balance issues. The Second Step GHS is simple to use and combines unique features to ensure safe and proper support, positioning and balance for the client. Call 877-299-STEP (7837) or email [email protected] and learn more today.
Finding joy to discover you can stand and walk again! The Second Step Gait Harness System is pushing boundaries, helping people walk again and get back to everyday living.
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