Nigel Heckled For Exposing UK Arrests Over Mean Words - Poland MEP To Blinken: Get Lost! 9/15/24

World News Report: Thousands of VIOLENT people are being FREED EARLY from prisons to make space so that people who are posting mean words on social media can take their place. Nigel gets heckled in Parliament after pointing out the two-tier police system. Polish MEP Grzegorz Braun wasn't happy with the US Sec of State Anthony Blinken's visit to Poland. Europe gets hammered with an early cold blast sending many shivering and others to get out their skis. Actor Hugh Grant wants to know who messed up London. Germany, the Netherlands, and Sweden all plan to limit immigration or send immigrants home. Will it work? Will Russia take out the West's Internet? All of that & much more in This Week’s Top World News Stories! Read More:

https://www.resistancechicks.com/uk-arrests-over-mean-words/

NEW!!! Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive, treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!





Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%