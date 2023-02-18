Create New Account
My drumstick tree is going back to sleep; Moringa oleifera MVI_9896
I have to admit to being confused and disappointed that this little battler, my drumstick tree, is so slow to grow into a little giant. It wakes up late in the warm season, and goes back to sleep before summer is over.

Keywords
preppingsurvivalproteinmedicinal plantsinfusionsfood sourcenutritional plants

