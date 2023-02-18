My drumstick tree is going back to sleep; Moringa oleifera MVI_9896

I have to admit to being confused and
disappointed that this little battler, my drumstick tree, is so slow to grow
into a little giant. It wakes up late in the warm season, and goes back to
sleep before summer is over.
