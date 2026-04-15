WEF’s diabolical 15-minute city vision slammed as ‘open-air prison’, says former London Mayoral candidate Shyam Batra

WEF’s diabolical 15-minute city vision slammed as ‘open-air prison’

The global elites’ 15-minute cities urban concept will allow them to “freeze your bank account” if you violate their rules, says former London Mayoral candidate Shyam Batra.

👉 It means “you won't be able to drive a petrol or diesel car anymore. You'll have to buy electric. If you want food, you will get a calorie-controlled system sent to you by text saying, this is what you can eat today.”

🔊 He emphasizes that this was all conceived by the WEF to thrust people into “an open prison” for the rest of our lives,” adding:

“It's diabolical.”