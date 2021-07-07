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NEWS ANCHOR HAS ISCHEMIC STROKE, 2 BLOOD CLOTS AFTER VAX, BRAIN SURGERY 10 DAYS LATER FOR "TUMOR" (MIRRORED)
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1045 views • July 07, 2021
NEWS ANCHOR HAS ISCHEMIC STROKE, 2 BLOOD CLOTS AFTER VAX, BRAIN SURGERY 10 DAYS LATER FOR "TUMOR" (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2CPLHEVOSZkx/
This was back in April. Before they started telling us about the blood clots. "Two little masses" are two little blood clots or something else caused by the kill shot. Taking her down with the poison she is advocating for others to get...Karma? Kind of ironic. These satanists running the world will eat their own. The devil does not care.
Source: bootcamp
LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2CPLHEVOSZkx/
This was back in April. Before they started telling us about the blood clots. "Two little masses" are two little blood clots or something else caused by the kill shot. Taking her down with the poison she is advocating for others to get...Karma? Kind of ironic. These satanists running the world will eat their own. The devil does not care.
Source: bootcamp
LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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