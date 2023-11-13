Create New Account
SCGP - Listener Questions - Infallibility of the Bible
Sober Christian Gentleman Pod
We explore some quick points on the infallibility of the Bible, because of a question asked by a listener.Send questions to [email protected]

I will try to answer your questions from my perspective.


Check out the audio version of the episodes:

https://open.spotify.com/show/35nzguSI2KYQvtWo9zEGRy



