Leader In Government is God's Minister Treasury Establishes Sovereignity

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Read Along. https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2023/07/ancient-greek-and-roman-coins-of-bible.html Get Ready: @LynetteZang, @ITMTrading will be on July 11th, 2023. An Expert on real Money. A true Expert. Ask Questions!
Numismatic Coins. Ancient older coins are real money. Would you like a closer relationship with your Creator who created gold and silver coins for man to buy and sell, and trade with each other? Men Women Children you need Gold. God created it because you need to have it. It is a part of the Creation Account when God created the Earth. Jesus the Word Created the gold.
Genesis 2:11-12
1599 Geneva Bible
11 The name of one is Pishon: the same compasseth the whole land of Havilah, where is gold.
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