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Planet Lockdown (Film_Spanish_V3)Documental completo. Subtítulos en español
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25 views • February 22, 2022
Planet Lockdown es un documental sobre la situación en la que se encuentra el mundo. Hablamos con algunas de las mentes más brillantes y valientes del mundo, incluidos epidemiólogos, científicos, médicos, abogados, manifestantes, un estadista y un príncipe. Estas almas valientes tuvieron el coraje de decir la verdad contra todo pronóstico e inspirarnos a hacer lo mismo. Debemos tener el coraje de superar nuestros miedos. Una vez que lo hacemos, cada vez es más fácil.
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